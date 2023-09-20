iHeartRadio
Loto-Quebec posts lower first-quarter results


Loto-Québec posted a 14.7 per cent drop in net earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday, mainly due to lower Lotto Max sales.

The Crown corporation's net income fell by $65.6 million in the quarter ended June 26 to $380.9 million, compared with $446.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly revenues totalled $711.2 million, compared with $744.3 million in the first quarter of last year.

This decline is attributable in particular to the lotteries sector, where revenues fell from $256.6 million last year to $224.7 million in the most recent quarter, a drop of 12.4 per cent.

Revenue from casinos and gaming halls rose by 4.2 per cent to $274.6 million in the first quarter, compared with $263.4 million last year.

Gaming establishments recorded revenues of $216.9 million in the most recent quarter, down 5.1 per cent from $228.5 million last year.

According to Loto-Québec, the difference in net income was due in part to higher expenses incurred as a result of the full resumption of in-store operations following periods of pandemic-related restrictions.

Quarterly expenses rose from $169.7 million to $201.2 million in the most recent quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2023.

