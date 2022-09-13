iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Loto-Québec professionals suspend their strike, agreement in principle reached

Loto-Quebec tower in Montreal on Sherbrooke St. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

An agreement in principle has been reached at Loto-Quebec, which puts an end to the unlimited strike of professionals that began a few days ago.

The Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec represents the 455 professionals and made the announcement on Tuesday.

The strike began a minute after midnight on Friday morning. The return to work will take place on Wednesday, said the SPGQ.

The independent union did not want to give the details of the agreement in principle, preferring to keep it for its members, as is usually the case in such circumstances.

A general meeting of the union members will be held in the next few days to review the agreement and make a decision.

It should be noted that a tentative agreement between the parties was previously reached on Aug. 25, but was rejected by 72 per cent of the members.

The professionals involved work in information technology, communications, procurement, sales and marketing, finance, real estate and legal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*