Loto-Québec professionals suspend their strike, agreement in principle reached

An agreement in principle has been reached at Loto-Quebec, which puts an end to the unlimited strike of professionals that began a few days ago.

The Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec represents the 455 professionals and made the announcement on Tuesday.

The strike began a minute after midnight on Friday morning. The return to work will take place on Wednesday, said the SPGQ.

The independent union did not want to give the details of the agreement in principle, preferring to keep it for its members, as is usually the case in such circumstances.

A general meeting of the union members will be held in the next few days to review the agreement and make a decision.

It should be noted that a tentative agreement between the parties was previously reached on Aug. 25, but was rejected by 72 per cent of the members.

The professionals involved work in information technology, communications, procurement, sales and marketing, finance, real estate and legal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.