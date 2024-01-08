iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec


A person clears snow off their car. (Credit: Alimurat Üral/pexels.com)

A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it some dangerous driving conditions.

"Precipitation will begin as snow before changing over to rain Wednesday morning," explains Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The storm is expected to bring an "extended period of freezing rain" and strong winds.

"Dangerous driving conditions can be expected," the agency said. "Consider postponing or delaying any non-essential travel."

The special weather statement adds there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding how much precipitation could fall.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*