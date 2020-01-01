iHeartRadio
Lotto Max to hit a record $70 million in next draw

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A record jackpot of $70 million will up for grabs in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

The total prize pool, which will reach approximately $80 million, will also consist of approximately 10 lots of $1 million.

Since the launch of this lottery in Canada, 28 jackpots have been won in Quebec, including a $65 million take, the largest jackpot ever won in Quebec. The prize was awarded last June to a family in Montreal who already had the chance to win $1 million during the Extra draw in January 2017.

The $65 million-prize also gave the owner of the Ville-Émard district store where the winning ticket was purchased 1 per cent of the total prize: $650,000.

Loto-Québec said that four $60 million Lotto Max jackpots were won in Quebec in three draws in 2017 and another in 2018.

