Loud noise prompts heavy police response at Brebeuf College; no threat found

A loud noise heard by people near Brébeuf College prompted a heavy police response Wednesday night.

At around 8:40 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting what sounded like a "detonation" near the corner of Hudson and de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine streets in Montreal's Outremont borough, according to police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin.

After officers analyzed the scene and looked at surveillance footage, the incident was deemed "unfounded," Drouin said.

A police perimeter that had been set up in the area has been lifted.

No injuries were reported.