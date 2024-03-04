iHeartRadio
Loyola girls basketball team has perfect season, wins championship in rookie year


Loyola girls basketball team capped a perfect season.

The Loyola High School girls' Bantam basketball team went undefeated in its first-ever year, and the same year the school opted to go coed after more than a century as a boys-only school.

The school in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood was boys only for 128 years.

Now, its first cohort of female students has made a mark, winning the Bantam girls GMAA championship.

"I knew right away I was going to try out," said MVP Jillian Mueller. "I didn't think we were going to be this strong at first. I really didn't think we were going to be the champions."

Watch CTV News Montreal journalist Kelly Greig's report above for more. 

