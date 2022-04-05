iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Loyola High School moves to distance learning amid high COVID-19 cases

image.jpg

Loyola High School students will be doing their lessons from afar for the rest of the week, due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among teachers and students.

According to Principal Tom Malone, "many members of our staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and will need to isolate themselves for the next several days."

He adds the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students has also "increased dramatically in the last few days."

"As you know, we would much prefer to be at school for teaching and learning," Malone said. "The safety of our staff and students, however, is our priority and so we are adhering to public health guidelines and directing our staff to isolate."

The school notes the calendar for the rest of the week is now as follows:

  • Tuesday, April 5 (Day 5): Distance Learning - Regular Ordo
  • Wednesday, April 6 (Day 6): Distance Learning - Ignatian Flex Ordo
  • Thursday, April 7 (Day 7): Distance Learning - Regular Ordo
  • Friday, April 8 (Day 8): Distance Learning - Friday Late Start Ordo

School officials note students will be expected back in class on Monday, April 11.

"The school play is postponed," Malone adds in a letter to parents. "The administration is discussing options for other extracurricular activities and will communicate on this shortly. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you abreast of any changes."

Students who need to collect their Chromebooks from campus can do so after school on Tuesday by contacting Mr. Mancini to make the necessary arrangements.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error