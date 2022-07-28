iHeartRadio
Luc Wiseman pleads guilty to sexual touching of a minor

The producer of Tout le monde en parle and other popular Quebec shows has been charged with five counts including sexual assault of a minor. SOURCE: Avanti Groupe Website

Producer Luc Wiseman pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of sexual touching of a minor.

The 65-year-old man had previously waived his preliminary hearing, which was to last two days, at the Montreal courthouse. He cut the proceedings short by pleading guilty.

Wiseman was the president and owner of the production company Avanti Groupe, which produces the popular TV show 'Tout le monde en parle' and in the past, hits such as 'La petite vie'.

He left his position because of the charges against him.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 28, 2022

