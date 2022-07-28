Luc Wiseman pleads guilty to sexual touching of a minor

Producer Luc Wiseman pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of sexual touching of a minor.

The 65-year-old man had previously waived his preliminary hearing, which was to last two days, at the Montreal courthouse. He cut the proceedings short by pleading guilty.

Wiseman was the president and owner of the production company Avanti Groupe, which produces the popular TV show 'Tout le monde en parle' and in the past, hits such as 'La petite vie'.

He left his position because of the charges against him.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 28, 2022