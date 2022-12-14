Lucie Opatrny named as new head of the MUHC

Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Quebec's deputy health minister, has been named as the new head of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

The MUHC board of directors announced her selection as the organization's president and executive director on Wednesday.

Opatrny, often a familiar face at press conferences from the Quebec health ministry on the province's COVID-19 situation, will take over the new role on Jan. 30, 2023, after the Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the selection.

"The MUHC is preparing a new strategic plan and there is no shortage of challenges to tackle," said MUHC Board Chairman Peter Kruyt in a news release.

"Like Dr. Gfeller, who put the MUHC back on track and guided its teams through the pandemic with tremendous skill and empathy, Dr. Opatrny has a keen understanding of what must be done to keep apace of advances in clinical care, research and education and how [to] nurture innovation while being in tune with the needs of patients and the role we play in partnership with our colleagues in the health network."

Opatrny has a master's degree in epidemiology and biostatistics from McGill University, as well as an MA in healthcare management and a diploma in advanced negotiations from Harvard University.

Opatrny said in the release that she is looking forward to starting the new position at the MUHC, which she said "has a long history of developing and providing Quebecers with cutting-edge care."