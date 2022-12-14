iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lucie Opatrny named as new head of the MUHC


Quebec Deputy Health Minister Lucie Opatrny responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Quebec's deputy health minister, has been named as the new head of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

The MUHC board of directors announced her selection as the organization's president and executive director on Wednesday.

Opatrny, often a familiar face at press conferences from the Quebec health ministry on the province's COVID-19 situation, will take over the new role on Jan. 30, 2023, after the Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the selection.

"The MUHC is preparing a new strategic plan and there is no shortage of challenges to tackle," said MUHC Board Chairman Peter Kruyt in a news release.

"Like Dr. Gfeller, who put the MUHC back on track and guided its teams through the pandemic with tremendous skill and empathy, Dr. Opatrny has a keen understanding of what must be done to keep apace of advances in clinical care, research and education and how [to] nurture innovation while being in tune with the needs of patients and the role we play in partnership with our colleagues in the health network."

Opatrny has a master's degree in epidemiology and biostatistics from McGill University, as well as an MA in healthcare management and a diploma in advanced negotiations from Harvard University. 

Opatrny said in the release that she is looking forward to starting the new position at the MUHC, which she said "has a long history of developing and providing Quebecers with cutting-edge care."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*