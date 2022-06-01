iHeartRadio
Lucien Bouchard convinced that sovereignty is the solution for Quebec

FILE: Former Quebec premier Lucien Bouchard attends an event to mark the 75th anniversary of Hydro Quebec in Montreal, Sunday, April 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Sovereignty remains the solution for Quebec, according to what former premier Lucien Bouchard said Wednesday.

He spoke on the sidelines of the unveiling of the statue of another former premier, Jacques Parizeau, behind the National Assembly.

In a press scrum after the ceremony, he acknowledged that the former party he led, the Parti Québécois, was not doing very well.

However, he maintains that the idea of sovereignty is still alive because it is in the hearts of many Quebecers.

He added that it is in his heart and that he is convinced that it is the solution.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2022

