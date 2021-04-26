Luxury home of MindGeek executive set on fire overnight: reports

The Montreal luxury home of MindGeek executive Feras Antoon was damaged in a serious fire that was intentionally set overnight, according to multiple media reports.

Montreal police were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of two people breaking into the home, located at the intersection of Jean-Bourdon and Antoine-Berthelet Avenues in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood. Two suspects are being sought by police, a police spokesperson said.

La Presse and other media are reporting the home belonged to Antoon, whose company operates the PornHub website that is under fire for allegedly posting illegal content.

A nearby home was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters tried to put out the blaze, according to police.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made.

The fire is still under investigation.