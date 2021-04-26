iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Luxury home of MindGeek executive set on fire overnight: reports

Multiple media reports say the Montreal luxury home belonging to MindGeek executive Feras Antoon was damaged overnight in a fire. Patrick Sanfacon/La Presse

The Montreal luxury home of MindGeek executive Feras Antoon was damaged in a serious fire that was intentionally set overnight, according to multiple media reports.

Montreal police were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of two people breaking into the home, located at the intersection of Jean-Bourdon and Antoine-Berthelet Avenues in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood. Two suspects are being sought by police, a police spokesperson said.

La Presse and other media are reporting the home belonged to Antoon, whose company operates the PornHub website that is under fire for allegedly posting illegal content.  

A nearby home was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters tried to put out the blaze, according to police. 

There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made. 

The fire is still under investigation. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error