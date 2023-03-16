iHeartRadio
Lynx tracked near elementary school in Trois-Rivieres, Que.


FILE - in this April 19, 2005 file photo, a Canada lynx heads into the Rio Grande National Forest (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A lynx was tracked Wednesday near an elementary school in Trois-Rivières, Que., where security measures have been established as a precaution.

Students at École Jacques-Buteux are instructed to avoid the path near the woods for the rest of the week. On Wednesday, parents were called to pick up thier children directly from the school.

In Facebook post, school director Anne-Marie Ethier said "the entire school staff will be ensuring increased monitoring and remain vigilant when students are outside."

According to local police, the lynx was spotted in a yard on Place de l'Esplanade.

Officers discovered the animal's tracks while patrolling the area near École Jacques-Buteux.

"Police officers observed that the animal's tracks were indeed heading towards a wooded area," reads a Facebook post from the force.

Anyone who spots the animal is asked to call police at 819-691-2929.

Last month, a lynx was spotted in Saint-Hippolyte, about two hours west from Trois-Rivières.

