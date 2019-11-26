Made-in-Quebec app that helps fight food waste rolls out to 200 IGA stores

FoodHero, a made-in-Quebec app that aims to help prevent food waste, is rolling out to some 200 IGA stores across the province.

The app, which was launched in May, alerts shoppers about significant sales - anywhere from 25 to 60 per cent off - on unsold food that is still good but approaching its best-before date.

The makers of the app and representatives from IGA say the app could drastically reduce the amount of unsold food that winds up in landfills.

"Food waste is becoming a major concern for more and more Quebecers, and FoodHero is a simple, concrete solution that lets them act on it, on a daily basis if they want," said FoodHero founder Jonathan Defoy.

Here's how it works: Customers download the app (available for both iOs and Android phones) - which features new deals every day - and then select their nearest IGA, and fill their basket in the app with whatever they'd like that's on sale on a given day. They can then pick up their order at the store.

Here is a full list of all participating IGA locations that are partnering with FoodHero.