Madonna says she's 'on the road to recovery' following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates


Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Madonna says she is focused on her health and getting back on stage after a “serious bacterial infection" that led to her hospitalization in an an intensive care unit for several days last month.

“I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote on Instagram. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.”

“My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can,” she continued.

The North American leg of her career-spanning Celebration Tour, originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, has been postponed. Her tour will now start on October 14, at London's O2 Arena.

Live Nation confirmed the postponement. “Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced,” a statement read.

According to her manager Guy Oseary, on June 24, Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," as he wrote on Instagram a few days later. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

