iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Magic mushroom' store in Montreal searched for third time


image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) officers knocked on the door of `FunGuyz,' a magic mushroom store, on Thursday, conducting a third search since it opened less than a month ago.

SPVM Constable Julien Levesque said officers arrived at noon at the Ontario Street store near Papineau Avenue in the Ville-Marie borough.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He was released and has an upcoming court date, the SPVM said Thursday.

As part of this third search, police seized narcotics and other materials related to the trade.

The operation also targeted a home in Place Charles-Le Moyne, in Longueuil. Narcotics were seized, but there were no arrests.

The SPVM reports that during this intervention, an officer from Longueuil fired a gun at a dog “for a safety issue.”

Montreal police did not yet have details on the circumstances surrounding this event or the animal's health.

The `FunGuyz' store sells microdosed capsules, dried mushrooms and chocolate bars, all containing psilocybin, the active ingredient in certain hallucinogenic mushrooms. However, the production, sale and possession of 'magic mushrooms' are illegal in Canada.

Just a few hours after the opening of the Montreal branch on July 11, the SPVM arrived on the scene to conduct an initial search and arrest four people.

The following week, on July 20, a second search occurred at the store, which had reopened. This time, five arrests were made, while apartments were also searched.

Despite this second visit by the police, the store started welcoming customers again.

The Montreal branch represents the first attempt by `FunGuyz' to establish itself in Quebec. It already has 11 franchises in Ontario.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 3, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*