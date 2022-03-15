iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Maison Simons will no longer be run by a member of the Simons family

image.png

Maison Simons will no longer be run by a member of the Simons family. Peter Simons, a fifth generation family member, is stepping down from the reins of the retailer, but will retain a role within the company.

Bernard Leblanc will be the new president and CEO. Prior to his appointment, Leblanc was executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Simons will serve as chief merchant and will continue to serve on the family and advisory councils. In this capacity, Simons will oversee the evolution of the Simons Home offering and influence purchasing decisions.

"This is the right time to make this change of guard at the helm of the family business," said Simons in a statement Tuesday. He noted that the 15-store company has "successfully made the digital shift" and is "in excellent financial condition."

"Maison Simons has all the attributes and talent required to continue to grow and execute its strategic vision," he said.

Peter and Richard Simons remain the controlling shareholders of the company, which was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error