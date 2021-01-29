iHeartRadio
Major building fire closes the Metropolitan Expressway in Montreal

image.png

The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) was closed in both directions Thursday night after a nearby building fire sent billowing clouds of smoke across the roadway.

Police said the smoke was too thick for drivers to safely drive through and closed the highway at 9:45 p.m.

Highway 40 closed in both directions in Montreal East due to fire to a City of Montreal building. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Jm5OQ9UWz4

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) January 29, 2021

The Montreal fire department (SIM) reported a first alarm of the fire at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and Metropolitan Blvd. East just north of the Highway.

The eastbound direction of the highway was reopened at 2:30 a.m. and the westbound direction at 4:30 a.m. 

Crews were on the scene Friday morning clearing rubble from the destroyed building.

No other buildings were affected and there were no injuries.

