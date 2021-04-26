Major Canadian fashion conference to go online for 2021 edition

An annual meeting of members of the fashion and textile industry is going online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In regular years, industry players gather in Montreal but on May 12, job seekers, educational institutions, employers, recruiters and others will gather on the Internet with a hand from Emploi-Quebec.

In addition to recruitment, the Rh Mode 2021 career event will include conferences.

According to the organization behind the event, hundreds of positions in the industry are available.

Among the topics relevant to the fashion industry that will be discussed are innovation, information technology, logistics, administration, sales, finance and others.

Fifty per cent of Canadian fashion industry jobs are located in Quebec. In 2016, there were 82,540 jobs in fashion in the province, 58 per cent of which were in the Montreal region.

Montreal ranks third in North America as a fashion hub, behind New York and Los Angeles.