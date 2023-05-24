Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend

Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend.

The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions so that workers can install a steel structure in the central part of the Saint-Laurent Boulevard overpass.

Here are the details of the closure:

Westbound lanes

The westbound lanes will be closed between Panet Street and the entrance from Lucien L'Allier Street from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted to Viger Avenue and Saint-Antoine Street

Eastbound lanes

The eastbound lanes will be closed between exit Pont Victoria/Robert Bourassa Boulevard/De la Montagne Street and the entrance from Atataken Street from Friday at 11:30 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m.

Traffic will diverted to Saint-Jacques Street and Saint-Antoine Street.

The Ministry of Transport said the access ramps leading to these closed sections will be closed 30 minutes before the complete closure of Route 136.

And that's not all -- the Turcot Interchange ramp from Highway 20 eastbound to Route 136 eastbound will also be closed from Friday at 11:30 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., so that construction can be carried out in the interchange at the same time.

In addition:

traffic will be diverted to Highway 15 southbound and Highway 10 (Bonaventure).

closure of the ramp from Autoroute 15 northbound to Route 136 eastbound from Friday, May 26 at 11:30 p.m. until Monday, May 29 at 5 a.m.

traffic will be detoured on Highway 20 westbound, the Angrignon interchange, Highway 20 eastbound, Highway 15 southbound and Highway 10 (Bonaventure).

access to the reserved lane on Highway 20 eastbound, from the Saint-Pierre and Montreal West interchanges, will be closed according to the same schedule.

Motorists will need to keep an eye out for signs indicating possible detours. The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) also said police will be present to help keep traffic moving on the detour routes.



