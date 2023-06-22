Major cocaine trafficking raid underway in Montreal region

A major police operation related to drug trafficking was launched Thursday morning in Montreal, the North Shore, as well as in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac.

Several of the 19 suspects targeted in the raid were arrested by 8 a.m., according to provincial police (SQ). It's possible that more will be arrested later on.

Police believe the suspects are involved in organized crime. Their arrests represent the final phase of an investigation that started in 2020.

The investigation included two 2021 searches resulting in the seizure of firearms, vehicles and more than 100 kilograms of cocaine.

Thursday's operation involves over 80 officers from various SQ units and local police departments.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2023.