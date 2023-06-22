iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Major cocaine trafficking raid underway in Montreal region


Surete du Quebec

A major police operation related to drug trafficking was launched Thursday morning in Montreal, the North Shore, as well as in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac.

Several of the 19 suspects targeted in the raid were arrested by 8 a.m., according to provincial police (SQ). It's possible that more will be arrested later on.

Police believe the suspects are involved in organized crime. Their arrests represent the final phase of an investigation that started in 2020.

The investigation included two 2021 searches resulting in the seizure of firearms, vehicles and more than 100 kilograms of cocaine.

Thursday's operation involves over 80 officers from various SQ units and local police departments.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*