iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Major COVID outbreak at Jewish General Hospital palliative care unit

jewish gen ctv

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

Over two dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak in the Jewish General Hospital's palliative care unit.

In total, nine patients and 14 staff members tested positive for the virus. 

A spokesperson for the regional health authority confirmed the outbreak on Sunday, saying an infection prevention and control team is investigating the source of the outbreak, but did not initially make the number of people affected available. 

To control the outbreak, palliative care services are being relocated to another area of the hospital and the palliative care centre is being disinfected.

Other patients and staff from the unit are being tested for COVID-19.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error