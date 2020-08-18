iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Major damage after a car slams into the facade of La Louisiane restaurant in NDG

image.jpg

Owners of La Louisiane restaurant have a lot of damage to clean up after a car drove into its façade Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on Sherbrooke St. west when police say the 64-year-old driver heading south on Draper Ave. became distracted.

They say she nearly crashed into a city bus, instead veering out of its way and into the terrasse and front door of the restaurant. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The driver wasn't injured and there were no other injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error