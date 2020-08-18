Major damage after a car slams into the facade of La Louisiane restaurant in NDG

Owners of La Louisiane restaurant have a lot of damage to clean up after a car drove into its façade Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on Sherbrooke St. west when police say the 64-year-old driver heading south on Draper Ave. became distracted.

They say she nearly crashed into a city bus, instead veering out of its way and into the terrasse and front door of the restaurant. The restaurant was closed at the time.

The driver wasn't injured and there were no other injuries, said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.