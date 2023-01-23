iHeartRadio
Major fire destroys industrial building in Saint-Laurent


More than 100 firefighters were called to an industrial building that was engulfed in flames Monday night in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. 

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning building on Pitfield Boulevard, near Highway 13. 

The Montreal fire service received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Thimen Boulevards, near Henri Bourassa Boulevard. A spokesperson for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal said the fire started at a building that produces face masks and other medical equipment for health-care facilities. 

When firefighters arrived, the flames were visible from the roof of the two-storey building. 

One firefighter was sent to hospital with a minor injury, according to paramedics. No other injuries were reported and no evacuation was required. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

