Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal


The Motel du Lac is engulfed in flames after a fire started inside the building in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudière region early Monday morning, provincial police said.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Épiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

About a dozen people were displaced by the fire after police evacuated the building, which also houses a restaurant. There were no injuries reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which also resulted in a partial closure of Route 341 Monday morning. 

[24 oct. 2022 à 2 h 40] Fermeture #R341 à la hauteur rue Sainte-Thérèse, direction SUD et NORD, L'Épiphanie. Incendie. https://t.co/DzyetX3MQS

— Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) October 24, 2022
