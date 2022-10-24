Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal

A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudière region early Monday morning, provincial police said.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Épiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Catherine Bernard.

About a dozen people were displaced by the fire after police evacuated the building, which also houses a restaurant. There were no injuries reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which also resulted in a partial closure of Route 341 Monday morning.

[24 oct. 2022 à 2 h 40] Fermeture #R341 à la hauteur rue Sainte-Thérèse, direction SUD et NORD, L'Épiphanie. Incendie.