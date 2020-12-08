iHeartRadio
Major healthcare union reaches agreement in principle with government for second time

A doctor checks a patient with a stethoscope. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thomas Kienzle

A major Quebec healthcare union has reached a second agreement in principle with the Quebec government.

Premier Francois Legault confirmed the deal with the FIQ on Tuesday afternoon.

The agreement has not been finalized as union delegates were still meeting on Tuesday evening, though the Canadian Press has learned that a large majority of delegates had approved the agreement.

The first agreement in principle was reached on Nov. 23 but was rejected by delegates. The two parties had recently returned to the negotiating table.

The new agreement is said to be “sectoral,” and does not relate to wages, which are subject to intersectoral negotiations. Rather, it concerns working conditions, particularly those of nurses, nursing assistans and other healthcare professionals who are members of the FIQ, which represents 76,000 members across the province.  

