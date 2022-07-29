Major highway and bridge closures planned in Greater Montreal this weekend

Montrealers planning to drive this weekend should expect many traffic detours, notably on Highway 440 in Laval and the Honoré Mercier and Pie-IX bridges.

Roadwork is scheduled on several highway sections and bridges in the Greater Montreal Area, listed below.

HIGHWAY 440

From Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 4 a.m., the following sections will be closed:

In Laval, Highway 440 West service road between Industrial Blvd. and Highway 15

Exit 22 for Highway 15, Montreal, Saint-Jérôme (by default)

Industrial Blvd. North entrance for the westbound service road (by default)

HONORÉ MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday 2 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m., these sections will be closed:

Kahnawake-bound direction (Route 138 West, upstream) with contraflow traffic on the Montreal-bound bridge – one lane per direction

Airlie St. entrance for Route 138 West (by default)

Lasalle Blvd. between Lafleur Ave. and Trésor-Caché Ave. (by default)

ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BRIDGE

From Saturday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge will be completely closed in both directions

Default closures starting at 9:30 p.m.:

De la Concorde Blvd. East entrance for Route 125 South

Henri Bourassa Blvd. East and West entrances for Route 125 North.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday 9:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following sections will be closed:

Highway 20 West service road in Boucherville, at the exit for Highway 30 East

Ramp leading from Highway 30 East and West to Highway 20 West (by default)

Bus lane on Highway 20 West (by default)

HICKMORE ST.

From Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. in Montreal’s Lachine borough, Hickmore St. will be closed over Highway 13, between 23rd Ave. and Fisher St.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), Saint-Antoine St. West will be closed between Georges Vanier St. and Atwater Ave., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), maintenance of two lanes per direction is scheduled on Notre-Dame St. East at the intersection of De Lorimier Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Tuesday, inclusively.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.