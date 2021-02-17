Major police operation underway cracking down on cocaine trafficking in Quebec

A major police operation began Wednesday morning involving several Quebec police departments targeting drug trafficking in the province.

Officers from Montreal, Longueuil and Richelieu-Saint-Laurent joined provincial police to conduct seven simultaneous residential searches in Montreal, Longeueil, and Carignan.

Police say they’ve received information about alleged trafficking of cocaine on the island of Montreal and the South Shore.

Over 85 officers from across the province are involved in the operation.

Police may release more details soon as more information becomes available.

--this is a developing story that will be updated.