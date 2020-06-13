Major police operation underway in Stanstead

A major police operation is underway in Stanstead, Que. after reports of gunshots.

According to the Surete du Quebec Twitter account, police officers in the community east of Montreal are searching for a 42-year-old man who is armed.

The SQ described the suspect as standing 1.78 metres tall, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black hat.

The SQ asked any residents who have information to call 911.

The Surete du Quebec described the situation as fluid and would not give details of the police operation. At 8 p.m. the City of Stanstead asked residents to stay home.

“There are currently police operations in the Stanstead territory,” they said in a statement. “We don't have much more information than you do but as a precaution and for everyone's safety, we ask that you stay home and stay calm.”

Several residents said roadblocks have been set up and paramedics and police vehicles are present near Curtis Rd.