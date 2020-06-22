Major Quebec forest fire still out of control north of Lac-Saint-Jean

The forest fire that as of Monday morning has destroyed more than 71,500 hectares of forest north of Lac-Saint-Jean remains out of control, according to reports by Quebec's forest fire prevention agency SOPFEU.

In a mid-morning update, the organization said the flames are continuing to progress, but more slowly. The changing winds remain a concern as they influence in which direction the fire will propagate.

On Monday, 64 forest firefighters were working in various areas with the help of pilots and personnel from some of the suppliers supporting the operations, for a total of 129 workers. Other forest firefighters will join them in the coming days, said SOPFEU.

A protection plan for the Péribonka 4 hydroelectric plant is in place and that remains a priority, the organization added. Other plans are being drawn up to protect the Rio Tinto and DLM company sites, which are giving SOPFEU access to their premises to house staff.

Later Monday, weather permitting, torch-controlled burn operations will be used to create a firebreak by burning vegetation on the ground. A trench will also be built to act as a firebreak using a tractor excavator.

Meanwhile, tanker air operations will continue, as will helicopter operations.

SOPFEU teams also hope that precipitation will facilitate their work. Environment Canada has said there is a 60 per cent chance of showers for the Lac-Saint-Jean region Monday afternoon, but that could also bring with it a chance of thunderstorms. Lightning can sometimes spark new forest fires.

There will be a 4 p.m. press conference in Quebec City with an update on the forest fire situation in Quebec. Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Forests, Wildlife and Parks Minister Pierre Dufour will take part, accompanied by SOPFEU director general Éric Rousseau.

Quebec had 22 active forest fires as of Monday morning.

The fire situation has improved in Bas-Saint-Laurent, but all regions of Quebec located south of an imaginary line extending from south of James Bay in the west, to Blanc-Sablon in the east, are in danger of what is described as "extreme fire."

The Quebec government has set up an information line for residents: 1-877-644-4545.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 22, 2020.