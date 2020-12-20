Major Quebec union demands bonuses, more health protections for essential workers

The head of a major Quebec union accused owners of essential businesses of not doing enough to protect employees amid a major spike in the province's COVID-19 numbers.

“The scenario is exactly the same as in the spring; the danger is the same, the number of cases is exploding, confinement is practically total,” said Federation of Commerce (FC-CSN) president David Bergeron-Cyr in a statement. “Even the profits are still are there. However, only one thing is missing: bonuses.”

The union, which represents 30,000 members, including thousands of essential workers in food processing, warehouses, grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores, issued three demands.

“We demand the return of COVID-19 premiums paid last spring. We demand the maintenance and reinforcement, where necessary, of health protection measures and finally, we demand workers who must self-isolate while awaiting test results be paid,” said Bergeron-Cyr.