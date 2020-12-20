iHeartRadio
Major Quebec union demands bonuses, more health protections for essential workers

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

The head of a major Quebec union accused owners of essential businesses of not doing enough to protect employees amid a major spike in the province's COVID-19 numbers.

“The scenario is exactly the same as in the spring; the danger is the same, the number of cases is exploding, confinement is practically total,” said Federation of Commerce (FC-CSN) president David Bergeron-Cyr in a statement. “Even the profits are still are there. However, only one thing is missing: bonuses.”

The union, which represents 30,000 members, including thousands of essential workers in food processing, warehouses, grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores, issued three demands.

“We demand the return of COVID-19 premiums paid last spring. We demand the maintenance and reinforcement, where necessary, of health protection measures and finally, we demand workers who must self-isolate while awaiting test results be paid,” said Bergeron-Cyr.

