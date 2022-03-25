Major roadwork scheduled for La Fontaine Tunnel out of Montreal

For those planning on driving out of Montreal this weekend would be wise to avoid taking Highway 25 south through the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel or the Saint-Pierre Interchange as there is roadwork scheduled.

Other roadwork and closures follow.

HIGHWAY 25 / LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between the Sherbrooke St. exit (5) and the Île-Charron St. entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel. Entrances will be closed as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The following long-term closures will start Monday at 5 a.m. and end in 2022:

One of three lanes on Highway 25 southbound between Sherbrooke St. and Île Charron, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

Traffic detour at the ramp leading from Souligny Ave. eastbound to Highway 25 southbound. Users will have to keep to the left to use the ramp rather than the right.

Reminder:

Several long-term restrictions are in effect in the Highway 25, tunnel and Souligny Ave. sectors until the end of 2022. Consult the "construction site" section of the project website.

SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Souligny Ave. in both directions between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The ramp leading from Highway 20 eastbound (Exit 63) to Route-138 westbound / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.

Partial closure: as of 11 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., one of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound between the 1st Ave. Exit (62) and the interchange.

UPCOMING

In the Saint-Pierre interchange, one of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 20 westbound ramp to Route-138 westbound / Honoré-Mercier Bridge, from Sunday at 11 p.m. to Friday, April 1 at 5 a.m.

One of two lanes will be close at the Berri St. exit (6) on the Ville-Marie Expressway eastbound at the end of the tunnel from Monday at 5 a.m. until early December 2022.

The Victoria Bridge (R-112) will be closed in both directions from Monday, March 28 to Sunday, April 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. All work may be cancelled due to weather.