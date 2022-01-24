Majority of Canadians surveyed support fines for unvaccinated citizens: Nanos

The majority of Canadians either support or somewhat support a new health contribution or fine applied to those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

Results of the survey commissioned by CTV News show that 40 per cent of respondents support the idea and another 20 per cent somewhat support it. Meanwhile, 29 per cent oppose it, eight per cent somewhat oppose it and four per cent remain unsure.

Support for the policy that would give provincial governments the power to fine unvaccinated citizens is stronger among those aged 55 and older.

“This is critical from a political perspective. Only 50 per cent of Canadians that are under 35 years of age support this or somewhat support this, while it jumps up to 72 per cent or more than seven out of every 10 for seniors,” Nanos Research's Nik Nanos told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Monday.

“Older Canadians tend to vote more than younger Canadians, which means that for those individuals that are more likely to vote, they’re probably more likely to support this.”

Regionally, Ontario reports the highest level of support, followed by Quebec, Atlantic Canada, B.C., and the Prairies.

On Jan. 11, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that a new health contribution would be applied to the unvaccinated in the province in response to rising COVID-19 cases and the resulting strain on the health-care system.

The exact amount of the financial penalty is yet to be determined but Legault had indicated that $50 or $100 "is not significant" enough for him. It will not apply to those with a medical exemption.

The announcement has prompted mixed reviews from politicians and health-care providers, with some arguing that the policy is an effective incentive to get the vaccine, while others say it’s a violation of individual liberties.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,049 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between January 21 and 23, 2022 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and-cell lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.