Mamadi Camara reaches settlement with Montreal after he was mistakenly arrested

The law firm representing Mamadi Camara, who was mistakenly arrested by Montreal police in January 2021 after a police officer was assaulted, announced Wednesday that a settlement agreement has been reached between the victim, his relatives and the City of Montreal.

Camara was suing the City of Montreal and the Attorney General of Quebec for misconduct by Montreal police (SPVM) officers, as well as criminal and penal prosecutors.

The law firm, Arsenault Dufresne Wee, states the agreement puts an end to legal proceedings, but only mentions the City of Montreal.

Camara was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021 to face charges of attempted murder.

When officers pulled him out of his car through the window and subdued him on the ground, they injured his cheek.

He was then remanded in custody for six days.

On Feb. 5, Montreal police announced that Camara was exonerated and the charges against him were dropped, two days after the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) filed a stay of proceedings.

On Feb. 8, Montreal police Director Sylvain Caron met with Camara and his family to apologize on behalf of the force.

The law firm reports that Camara does not plan to disclose the amount of the settlement and will not comment further.

Nevertheless, he says he and his family are glad that the agreement brings an end to the legal process.

Camara also thanked the Quebec population for their support which was, he adds, an important source of comfort for him and his family.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2022.