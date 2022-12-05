iHeartRadio
Man, 18, from Peru charged in killing of Montreal teen


Montreal police (SPVM) say a teen has been charged with second-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2022 after he was repatriated from Peru on Monday.

The RCMP assisted Montreal police in the arrest of the 18-year-old man in connection with the Jan. 13 killing of Amir Benayad, 17, in the city's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police announced in a news release that the accused arrived in Montreal by plane from Lima Monday afternoon and was immediately arrested. He is scheduled to appear in youth court Tuesday.

The police service didn't release the man's name since he was a minor at the time of the crime.

This was the second arrested made in the slaying of Benayad, who died of his injuries in hospital after he was shot in the chest following an altercation between two groups of teenagers that started around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 13.

On Sept. 8, the first suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough and later charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigation is asked to contact 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

