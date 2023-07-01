Man, 18, killed after car rolls near Saint-Jerome

An 18-year-old driver died Friday evening after swerving on Highway 15 near Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on the kilometer-43 ramp of the southbound highway.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver lost control of his vehicle on a curve.

"He then rolled several times, ending up in a ditch filled with water," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

CPR was performed on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

An investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances. The SQ said speed and alcohol don't appear to be involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2023.