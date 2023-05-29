iHeartRadio
Man, 19, crashes into concrete wall in Montreal, remains in critical condition


A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his car in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 19-year-old male driver was trapped in the vehicle, and the SPVM was assisted by crews from the Montreal fire department (SIM) who helped extract him from the vehicle.

"The driver was transported to the hospital, and we fear for his life," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Police say the driver crashed into a concrete wall and then into a parked vehicle which was unoccupied.

"The cause of this collision is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing," said Chevrefils. 

