Man, 19, found with gunshot wounds in downtown Montreal


A young man found with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in downtown Montreal may have been the victim of a shooting about 10 minutes earlier in the Hochelega-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

The case began around 9:35 p.m. when several 911 calls reported gunshots heard on Souligny Avenue.

Shortly after their arrival, SPVM officers found a shell casing near the intersection of Honoré-Beaugrand Street, but no victim or suspect.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., another 911 caller reported a man with projectile wounds at Saint-Denis Street and Viger Avenue East intersection, a stone's throw from the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM).

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was admitted to hospital. Police say his life is no longer in danger. Police believe the two events may be linked. Security perimeters were established at both locations to allow investigators and SPVM forensic identification technicians to gather more information. This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.

