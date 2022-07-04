Man, 19, in critical condition after workplace accident in Beauharnois

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition Monday afternoon after a work accident in Beauharnois, in the Montérégie region.

According to initial information, the worker was trapped under heavy machinery late Monday morning in the outdoor yard of a company located on Hauts-Fourneaux Road near Highway 30.

First responders had to resuscitate the man when they arrived, according to a spokesperson for the Coopérative des techniciens ambulanciers de la Montérégie.

The young man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2022.