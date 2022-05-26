Man, 19, stabbed in downtown Montreal; suspect arrested, police looking for another

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in broad daylight in Montreal's Shaughnessy Village Thursday morning, police say.

A 911 call came in around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a possible armed assault near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and St. Mathieu Street.

Officers found the teen with at least one stab wound to his upper body. He was sent to hospital, but police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers arrested one suspect and are looking for a possible second suspect with the help of the canine unit.

The investigation is ongoing.