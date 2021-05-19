Man, 20, seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in l'Assomption

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover after police say he lost control of his car in the suburb of l'Assomption Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Route 343 near Beaudoin Road around 7 p.m.

Police said in a Facebook post the driver lost control after carrying out "dangerous maneuvers" on the road. His injuries are not considrered life-threatening.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, police closed a section of Route 343 as they continue to investigate the crash.