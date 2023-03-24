iHeartRadio
Man, 21, stabbed and injured in Montreal gas station parking lot


image.jpg

A dispute in the parking lot of a Montreal gas station late Thursday night resulted in the stabbing of 21-year-old man.

The injuries sustained by the victim are not life-threatening, Montreal police (SPVM) said Friday morning.

The altercation occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday outside a gas station on De Salaberry Street, near the intersection of Marsan Street, in the Nouveau-Bordeaux district.

After stabbing the victim, the suspect fled in an unknown direction. No arrests were made at the time of the incident.

A review of surveillance cameras had not yet determined if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The crime scene was secured to allow SPVM investigators to do their work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2023.  

