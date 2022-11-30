iHeartRadio
Man, 22, found dead with bullet wounds in Dorval


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a residential area in Dorval Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m., a citizen called 911 after discovering the victim's body near the intersection fo Mimosa Avenue and Carson Street. 

The victim, a 22-year-old man who had a criminal record, had gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. The man was declared dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects, police say. The case was transferred to the SPVM major crimes unit, which is now investigating the death as the 35th homicide in Montreal this year.

There were 36 homicides in Montreal in all of 2021. 

With fles from CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro

