Man, 22, in critical condition after electrocution at Quebec high school


A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police say a 22-year-old worker is in critical condition after being electrocuted Friday morning at a high school in Saint-Hyacinthe, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Emergency services were notified around 8 a.m. of the work-related incident at the Hyacinthe-Delorme high school on T.-D.-Bouchard Avenue.

"For an unknown reason, the employee received an electric shock while doing electrical work inside the establishment," confirmed Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp.

The young man was still in critical condition in hospital as of Friday afternoon.

"The CNESST has been notified and an inspector, accompanied by an investigator from the Sûreté du Québec, will be on site to analyze the scene and attempt to determine the causes and circumstances of the event," said Beauchamp.

The SQ could not immediately say whether it was an electrician or a school employee.

Quebec's workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), is investigating.

The SQ investigation is also ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 11, 2023.  

