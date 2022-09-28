iHeartRadio
Man, 22, injured in Montreal North daylight shooting


Police are investigating after a young man was shot and injured in Montreal North on Sept. 28, 2022.

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in Montreal North on Wednesday in what police considered an attempted murder. 

Montreal police received multiple 911 calls around 1:40 p.m. after shots were fired and someone was injured on the corner of Joseph Dufresne St. and Lacordaire Blvd.

Police spokesperson Julien Levesque said the man was conscious when taken to hospital and that he was previously known to police.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

There were no other reported injuries, and police are considering the crime an attempted homicide. 

