Man, 22, stabbed on Montreal bus; suspect arrested


Montreal police respond to a stabbing that happened on a bus in the city's west end on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation on a bus in the city's west end, Montreal police said Wednesday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 3:20 p.m. about a conflict between two customers on a bus. When officers arrived at the scene, near the corner of Avon Road and Milton Avenue, they found a 22-year-old man with injuries to his lower body.

He was conscious as he was sent to hospital. His injuries are considered to be not life-threatening.

A police spokesperson said that, according to preliminary information, the victim was injured during a conflict with another person. 

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is set to be questioned by investigators. 

The investigation is ongoing.

