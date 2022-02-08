Man, 23, fighting for life after being shot in parking lot of Brossard mall; three arrested

A young man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot in Brossard on Tuesday afternoon, and three have been arrested.

Longueuil police said the victim was shot at least once while in a car in a parking lot of a small shopping mall on Rome Blvd. near Marie-Victorin Blvd.

The shooting took place just before 4 pm. near a Tim Horton’s store in the mall.

"At least one gunshot was reportedly shot at a 23-year-old man who was sitting in vehicle in a commercial parking lot," police wrote in an update.

The victim was transported to a hospital centre, where his life is still in danger, police said Tuesday evening.

Police arrive in Candiac on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

They said that the three men arrested were all apprehended in Candiac and that all are "persons of interest," but provided no other information about the arrests.

However, the arrests took places at or near an apartment building in Candiac, on Emeraude St. near Ambre St. Ten police cars showed up at the building and investigators could be seen taking photos of the ground.

Le Journal de Montreal reported that the heavy police presence was partly due to there being shooting on Highway 132 between two vehicles in the stretch between Brossard and Candiac, but police wouldn't confirm this.

Police are asking anyone with information about the event to call 911 or call the police information line anonymously at 450-646-8500.