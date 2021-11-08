Man, 23, in critical condition after collision while trying to cross Papineau Ave.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Papineau St., Montreal police say.

At 8:15, the man was walking east on De Maisonneuve St. when he was struck while in the crosswalk on Papineau, said a police spokesperson.

He was taken to hospital, where his life is still in danger as of 11 p.m.

Police couldn't yet provide more details about the vehicle except to say it wasn't a truck -- it was the size of a car or possibly SUV. The driver was a 28-year-old man who wasn't injured.

At first, police reported that the victim was 28 years old, but later corrected that information to say the driver was the 28-year-old.

It appears the victim may have been skateboarding or carrying a skateboard at the time. In the wake of the collision, a damaged skateboard was left lying on the ground.

Papineau is closed in both directions at the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story that will be updated.