Man, 23, in critical condition after stabbing in downtown Montreal

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed just after 8 p.m. Friday just west of Montreal's downtown, police say.

After a 911 call at 8:10, police found the man, age 23, in an alley off Hope Ave., a small street near Rene-Levesque Blvd., said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The area is just southeast of Cabot Square and Atwater metro.

The man had been injured by a sharp weapon to his upper body, said Brabant. He was taken to a nearby hospital 

Police have established a perimeter where he was found to investigate what led to the attack.

Montreal saw two back-to-back fatal stabbings last week, with both victims young people.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

