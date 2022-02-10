Man, 23, to face murder charge following altercation in downtown Montreal last fall

Montreal police say they have arrested a third suspect in a homicide dating back to last fall.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at his home on the South Shore of Montreal during a police operation with Longueuil police.

The man is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday to face murder charges.

The charges stem from an altercation on Sherbrooke Street West and Mansfield Street in downtown Montreal at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2021.

Police say a verbal conflict broke out, then the suspects physically attacked the group of friends.

During the altercation, a 23-year-old male was stabbed by a sharp object and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

A second victim was seriously injured during the altercation and required surgery as a result.

The latest suspect is the third person arrested in this case. On Nov. 11, 2021, two suspects were apprehended and charged with murder. They are Michael Tortolano, 18, and Trison Colombaris Brown, 29.