Man, 25, shot and killed in Quebec City


Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Quebec City Wednesday evening in the Limoilou district.

Police (SPVQ) were called to a residential building on Mont-Thabor Avenue around 8:45 p.m., where they found an unconscious man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police swept the area in search of a suspect, but no arrests had been made as of daybreak.

The young man's death marks the third homicide on the SPVQ's territory in 2023 and the second this week; last Tuesday, a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed on De la Canardière Road.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023. 

